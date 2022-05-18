Jordan Nisely

(Sidney) -- A Farragut man was arrested this week on multiple charges after allegedly fighting with deputies.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered a one-vehicle accident on Highway 2 east of Sidney around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities arrested the driver -- 24-year-old Jordan Nisely -- for operating while intoxicated -- first offense -- and driving under suspension. During the course of the arrest, authorities say Nisely began fighting with deputies, resulting in a minor injury to a law enforcement officer.

Nisely was additionally charged with interference with official acts -- causing bodily injury -- and assault on a peace officer. He was released after posting $2,000 bond. The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.