(Sidney) -- A Farragut man was arrested this week on multiple charges after allegedly fighting with deputies.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered a one-vehicle accident on Highway 2 east of Sidney around 4:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities arrested the driver -- 24-year-old Jordan Nisely -- for operating while intoxicated -- first offense -- and driving under suspension. During the course of the arrest, authorities say Nisely began fighting with deputies, resulting in a minor injury to a law enforcement officer.
Nisely was additionally charged with interference with official acts -- causing bodily injury -- and assault on a peace officer. He was released after posting $2,000 bond. The Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.