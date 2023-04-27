(Shenandoah) -- A Farragut man was arrested after crashing his car in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of South Center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday for a harassment complaint. While on patrol searching for a subject, officers observed a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Justin Michael Wagner that had been involved in a one-vehicle accident.
Police says Wagner drove off the roadway in the 1200 block of West Nishna Road. He was taken by EMS to Shenandoah Medical Center. After he was released from the hospital, Wagner was arrested and charged with OWI -- first offense -- and was cited for failure to maintain control. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.