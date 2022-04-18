(Farragut) -- A KMAland native recently climbed the Mount Everest of dog-sledding by completing the 2022 Iditarod.
Farragut native and High School graduate Riley Dyche recently finished the 2022 Iditarod encompassing an over 1,000-mile trek in Alaska from Anchorage to Nome. Dyche, who has resided in Alaska since April 2012, also runs the Dark Horse Racing Kennel. While saying he and his father had always been avid outdoorsmen, Dyche says a unique opportunity while in college in Colorado got him hooked on mushing.
"My first semester of college in Leadville, Colorado I needed a job and heard about a place outside of town that gave mushing tours and that sounded really cool to me," said Dyche. "I had always liked dogs a lot and it sounded fun so I went and interviewed and ended up working there and I was pretty much hooked right away."
The multi-day race totals just under 1,000 miles and often has dogs and mushers experiencing below-freezing temperatures and consistent wind of 40 or more miles per hour. Dyche compared the event to climbing Mount Everest.
"It's kind of like climbing (Mount) Everest, there's people who are climbing it to just get to the top, and there's people who are trying to do it for speed records, and it's the same thing for the Iditarod," said Dyche. "Over half the field is running it to run it or finish it, and then there's 20 to 30 that are running it to race it. There's a big difference in running to finish and running to race."
But, Dyche says it is often a huge accomplishment to even cross the finish line in Nome.
The experienced musher says he went into the race with the intent to run near the front of the pack and be competitive. However, Dyche says troubles started early, causing his group of dogs to dwindle.
"I had a bunch of females in heat or in season like every female on the team, which can be a major issue in a race like that and all of them came into heat at the same time, and then I had a little G.I bug go through my dogs," said Dyche. "So I kind of had to pull the reins back and go from racing to just making sure we finish. So we took a long rest there and basically started running in the 20s instead of in the top-10 area."
After a calm mid-race, circumstances wouldn't get much better for Dyche, as with just over 40 miles left, his team crossed a portion of frozen ocean near the Bering Sea coast when a storm hit, prompting him to hunker down in a nearby shelter cabin.
"I was able to make it to a shelter cabin and kind of hold out for I'd say nearly 26 hours at the shelter cabin until the 70 mile an hour wind stopped, and once we got down to more like 40 mile an hour winds, I was able to make my way to the finish line, as I was only 40 miles from the finish at that point," said Dyche. "It's kind of like being in a tornado in those winds, it's really hard to describe them unless you've been in them and there's actually wind that can lift you off your feet, slam you down, and make you immobile."
While he did suffer a penalty for taking his dogs into the shelter with him, Dyche says he has no hard feelings and felt he did what was best for his dogs. Once the storm subsided, Dyche says his team was able to cross the finish line. You can hear the full interview with Riley Dyche below.