(Red Oak) -- A Farragut woman was arrested on Friday as part of an investigation from earlier in the week.
Donna M. Tiemeyer, 58, was taken into custody at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on Friday at approximately 3:40 PM. Tiemeyer is charged with a controlled substance violation, a Class C felony.
The investigation commenced following the arrest of Henry B. Ballard on Wednesday. Ballard was additionally charged with a drug tax stamp violation on Thursday. Tiemeyer is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.