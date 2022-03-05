(Undated) -- Faster that a speeding bullet--severe storms more powerful than a locomotive moved through KMAland and most of Iowa Saturday afternoon and evening.
As expected, severe storms fired up in KMAland shortly after 2 p.m., when most of the region was placed under a tornado watch. Page County was among those under the gun. Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert tells KMA News funnel clouds were sighted in the northern portion of the county.
"From what I saw driving around," said Grebert, "we saw some pea-sized hail, some real brief heavy rains came through. We did have some spotters out by Essex that did see some funnel clouds and rotation up that way. We did see anything on the ground, or have reports of damage around there. But, the storm went through really fast--which is a good thing for us."
That same storm system touched off severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings in Montgomery County. At least one tornado touchdown was reported a mile northeast of Emerson shortly after 3 p.m. Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hamman says funnel clouds were also spotted near Emerson, Elliott and Grant.
"At this time, it appears that the only damage that I've been able to confirm is just south of Emerson," said Hamman. "On Highway 59, there's a farmstead that's been hit. It looks like a smaller outbuilding has been destroyed, as well as power lines and some farm equipment damaged and destroyed. We're continuing our assessment, and waiting for some other reports to come in."
Hamman says the storm system moved quickly through his county.
"When things did get going early this (Saturday) afternoon," said Hamman, "just like the weather service and everyone had been talking about would happen, it did happen. When those started popping, it really escalated quickly. We went from severe thunderstorm warning to a tornado warning, then about three additional tornado warnings in that same short time frame, all within an hour's time."
During that time, Hamman says the temperature dropped from 65 degrees to 44 degrees. Severe weather then moved through Adams County, where a twister touched down near Lake Icaria shortly before 4 p.m. Another tornado was reported near Green Valley Lake north of Creston. Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Anne Duckworth says at least one home was damaged in that vicinity.
"We have some two-inch hail--mostly confined to the northwest corner of our county, around 110th Street and Beachwood," said Duckworth. "We're not seeing anything south of 120th and Beachwood yet--nobody reported anything out there."
From Union County, that same storm cell roared through Madison County, where tornado damage was reported in and around Winterset and Patterson, and eventually into Warren County, where a twister inflicted heavy damage in Norwalk and other communities. Other counties in central and south central Iowa were hammered by severe storms, as well.