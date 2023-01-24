Fatal accident

(Shenandoah) -- Page County authorities are investigating a fatal accident late Monday afternoon.

According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, firefighters were sent to the scene to the accident at around 4 p.m. Fire officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Page County Sheriff's Office, Shenandoah Police and Page County Emergency Management also responded to the accident.

Further information--including the victim's identity and the accident location--is unavailable at this time. The Page County Sheriff's Office is expected to released more information on the accident later this morning.

