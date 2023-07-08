(Council Bluffs) – Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a fatality crash that shut down a portion of Interstate 80 Saturday morning.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to the 5 mile marker of I-80 westbound shortly after 3 a.m. for a semi on fire. Witnesses told authorities that a pickup was traveling the wrong way on the westbound lanes of the road when it collided head-on with a semi, causing both vehicles to catch on fire.
Neither driver in the crash was identified by law enforcement. The driver of the pickup was killed, while the semi driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit at (712) 328-4948.