(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a deadly fire occurring Wednesday evening.
Council Bluffs fire officials say firefighters were sent to a structure fire at 114 Blackhawk Street shortly before 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the house, and were informed that someone could be trapped inside. Firefighters quickly made entry into the house to conduct search and rescue and fire extinguishment, and found a male subject dead inside. A dog was also found dead.
The Council Bluffs Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire. The victim's identity will be released following confirmation during an autopsy.