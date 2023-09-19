(Shambaugh) -- State and local authorities are investigating a fatal fire in rural Page County early Monday morning.
Firefighters from two area departments responded to the fire at 409 Cinder Alley in Shambaugh. Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams tells KMA News his department was dispatched to the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m.
"Upon arrival, the residence was already engulfed," said Williams. "The south end of the structure, the roof had already collapsed down. So, we started our initial attack. We had to get the fire knocked down if we could do any kind of search. So, it took us, I would say 30 minutes before we could go inside and do any kind of a search."
Braddyville's Fire Department responded under mutual aid. Firefighters later found a body after entering the charred structure. Williams says the house is a total loss.
"At the south end, the roof fell in and was completely gone," he said. "The rest of the house sustained substantial heat damage thr
Williams says it's believed the fire started in the structure's dining room/kitchen area. The victim's identity and cause of the fire have not yet been released. The Page County Sheriff's Office says the body was sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for identification and autopsy. The State Fire Marshal's Office and the sheriff's office are still investigating the fire. Clarinda EMS and MidAmerican Energy assisted firefighters at the scene.
oughout the house. The floor was pretty unsafe to travel into. We had to make sure nobody was in there. Unfortunately, there was."