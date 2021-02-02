(Union) -- Four people were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Cass County, Nebraska early Sunday evening.
The Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 75 and North Van Dorn Street south of Union. An investigation determined a 2000 Chevolet truck driven by 55-year-old Ronald Dubas of La Vista was northbound on 75 when it crossed the center line, and collided with a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by 21-year-old Ashley Bracken of Topeka.
Bracken and three passengers--22-year-old Tatiyana Wade, 4-year-old Malaysia Reece and 5-year-old Keniah Robinson, all of Topeka--were killed in the accident. An unidentified 20-year-old front seat passenger in the vehicle is listed in critical condition at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Dubas was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are still investigating the accident. Cass County sheriff's deputies, Nehawka Fire and Rescue, Murray Fire and Rescue, Cass County Medics and Nebraska City Rescue responded to the accident scene.