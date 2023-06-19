(Undated) -- Three people were killed, three injured in an accident involving a semi and three motorcycles in Harrison County Sunday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Iowa Highway 127 shortly before 4:30 p.m.. Authorities say a 1990 Kenworth semi driven by 73-year-old Ronald Meeker of Woodbine was westbound on 127 when it failed to negotiate a curve, and failed to stop at a stop sign. The semi rolled onto its side in the highway's southbound lane and struck a 2014 Honda motorcycle driven by 53-year-old Steven Starkey of Council Bluffs. The collision forced Starkey's vehicle into a ditch, where Starkey and a passenger, 53-year-old Julie Starkey of Council Bluffs, were ejected. Meeker and both Starkeys were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say Meeker's semi struck another motorcycle, a 2016 Honda driven by 52-year-old Joseph Baker of Yutan, Nebraska. A third motorcycle avoided contact with the semi, but its occupants--38-year-old Adam Opal and 38-year-old Samantha Opal, both of McClelland, were both injured.
Baker was taken by Mondamin Rescue to CHI Missouri Valley Hospital. Both Opals were airlifted to Nebraska Medicine. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.