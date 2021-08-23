(Sidney) -- A Shenandoah man was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Fremont County Sunday night.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 2 near the intersection with 278th Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night. Authorities say a 2001 Harley Davidson XL 2100 S, driven by 40-year-old, Ric West-Lytle, of Shenandoah, was traveling east bound on Highway 2 just west of 278th Avenue when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle crossed into the west bound lane and into the north ditch.
Authorities say the motorcycle flipped several times in the ditch before coming to rest. The Patrol says Lytle was thrown off the cycle during the accident.
Lytle was transported to the State Medical Examiners in Ankeny by the Crawford-Marshall Funeral Home of Tabor. The investigation is still ongoing by the Iowa State Patrol. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Sidney Fire Department assisted on the scene.