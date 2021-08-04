(Omaha) -- An Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Harrison County early Wednesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred near the Mondamin exit of Interstate 29 shortly after midnight. Authorities say a 2006 Honda Civic driven by 39-year-old Carson Shiffler of Omaha was southbound in the left lane of northbound I-29 when it collided with a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by 20-year-old Serena Mailes of Sioux City at the exit's off ramp. Mailes' vehicle was northbound in the left lane of northbound I-29 at the time of the accident.
Shiffler's vehicle entered the median and rolled. Shiffler was ejected from the vehicle after its side doors were torn off in the collision. The Honda Civic came to rest on its wheels in the median. Mailes' vehicle, meanwhile, entered the median and struck Shiffler's vehicle.
Both drivers were taken via Mondamin Rescue to CHI Health Missouri Valley, where Shiffler later died of his injuries.