(Avoca) -- One person was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County early Monday morning.
The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 45000 block of State Highway 83 in Avoca. The sheriff's office, along with Avoca and Walnut fire and rescue units, responded to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Pontiac G6 was westbound on 83 when it exited the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest in a farm field.
The identity of the driver killed in the accident has not been released, pending notification of kin. The accident is still under investigation.