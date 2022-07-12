(Clarinda) -- Invenergy and KYFR officials have yet to resolve a complication regarding federal communication standards within a proposed wind farm project south of Shenandoah.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update Jenny Burkhiser, who serves as the Director of Compliance and Public Affairs for KYFR in Shenandoah and Family Stations, regarding concerns with Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project. Burkhiser says an agreement has not been reached between her company and Invenergy on handling three turbines falling within three kilometers of KYFR's AM transmitter towers -- which would go against FCC guidelines without proper mitigation measures. Reading from a statement from Family Stations President Thomas Evans addressed to Invenergy, Burkhiser says the radio company is holding off on a meeting with Invenergy until they've received all necessary information and engineers have completed the required surveys.
"When a person pushes too hard, one often begins to wonder why," said Burkhiser. "If something is good for people, then there's no reason to be too aggressive. Rather one can have confidence that good, rightness, and truth will prevail. With respect to this proposed project, if it's so good for the communities, their health, and their quality of life, then the (Shenandoah Hills) project should be shouted from the roof tops and celebrated by everyone."
"However, from what I understand, there are many people within the community, and even on the county board, that have serious doubts about this project."
The board had previously tabled action on the project's permit application primarily due to the complication with FCC guidelines.
Burkhiser says initial assessments from their engineering consultants, including Ben Dawson with Hatfield and Dawson Consulting out of Seattle, suggest significant interference would likely occur.
"He (Dawson) confirmed just on some preliminary results, that electrically conducting vertical structures located near the vicinity of a medium frequency AM antenna system -- especially those that are highly directional which KYFR's is -- can produce modifications of the radiation patterns of those antennas," said Burkhiser. "That's the reason the rules of the Federal Communications Commissions contain procedures for evaluating those effects."
Invenergy officials did include in their permit application the possibility of a de-tuning process that could lessen the interference. However, Burkhiser says more information and communication are needed between Family Stations and Invenergy to complete a comprehensive analysis.
"Mr. Dawson initially studied the night-time antenna because it's the more complicated and restricted of the two patterns, and there's a lot more information that he says would be helpful," said Burkhiser. "So we will be working with Invenergy to try to get that information. But, at this point, even just with the results we have preliminary, show the inner most turbines will create a substantial distortion."
The board is still waiting to hear back from legal counsel on the possibility of reducing the proposed project boundary area -- which is currently more extensive than the proposed turbine area due to the amount of land signed on to the project. Additionally, the board had no updates on a request for the complete environmental study from Invenergy or one turbine near the Wabash Trace Nature Trail that falls within a half-mile setback laid out in the county ordinance for "all other parks or areas" not listed as a state or federal park or managed by Page County Conservation.
In other business, the board approved signing the final voucher for a farm-to-market rock haul project, voted to not utilize American Rescue Plan Act funds for purchasing PSAP equipment due to the cost already being budgeted for, and tabled discussion and approval of an Emergency Management Agency grant application.