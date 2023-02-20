(Omaha) -- One of KMAland's leading economic indicators is focusing on ethanol's role in the farm economy this month.
Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet Index for February indicates the region's overall economic reading hovered above growth neutral for a third straight month. That's despite an overall decline in the reading from 53.8 in January to 50.1 this month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss says the February farm economy is sideways.
"When you look real down at it, only about 7 to 8% of the bankers we survey indicate things had improved from last month," said Goss. "We are growing, but it is at a very slow pace in the rural areas. Of course, we're seeing a lot more inflation than we need to see, and we're going to see the Federal Reserve raise those rates to combat that inflation."
Bankers in a 10-state region in the Midwest, including Iowa, Nebraska, and Missouri, participate in the survey. This month's survey also provided insight on the ethanol industry's impact on the rural economy. Roughly 91.3% of bankers with an ethanol plant in their economy indicated it was an important industry for their local economy. And, approximately 63% of bank CEOs support capture and sequestration of CO2 from ethanol plants in their area. But, Goss says the support for carbon pipeline projects is contingent upon farmers receiving adequate compensation for pipelines crossing their land.
"Now, when it comes down to eminent domain, when you're talking about that, there's not nearly as much support," he said. "There's real concern there. Of course, we're talking about part of the nation. This part of the nation accounts for about 76%. About three-fourths of the ethanol produced in the nation comes from this part of the country. Of course, Iowa is the number-one ethanol producer in this U.S. It's a really very, very important issue to Iowa and for that matter, the region."
With President Biden's CO2 reduction goal as part of Inflation and Deficit Reduction Act, ethanol plants must reduce their carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. Sequestration supporters argue pipelines are the best way to transport CO2--thus reducing ethanol plants' carbon footprints. Opponents question the safety of pipeline projects, and call for strict regulations on the local level. Goss says blocking pipeline projects could impact the farm economy--particularly corn prices.
"If the administration continues to push for that reduction of CO2," said Goss, "you're going to have some fairly significant impact on corn prices. In my estimation, it could be as much as dollar a bushel in cutbacks in corn prices."
Another concern is Mexico's proposed ban on U.S. genetically-manufactured feed corn by 2023. Goss, however, doubts whether Mexico will carry through with the ban. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Ernie Goss here: