(KMAland) -- Further assistance is on the way for those in Southwest Iowa impacted by the 2019 flooding.
The Southwest Iowa Planning Council has secured $90 million in funding through the Iowa Economic Development Authority and CDBG Disaster Recovery for housing recovery related to the flooding. This includes constructing new housing units for owner-occupied and rental properties that were destroyed in the floods, as well assisting low- and moderate-income buyers. Joining the Friday edition of the KMA “Morning Show,” SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener says the funding will make a substantial impact on the journey towards rebuilding.
“We started out by buying out flooded properties and demolishing them,” said Fleener. “So, that’s not the most exciting or uplifting thing. But, I’m happy to say that then IEDA created a program that really made it attractive and feasible for developers to come in to these communities and build brand new homes at an affordable price. So that’s been exciting, we’re kind of turning the corner now.”
The 2019 Missouri River flooding is considered some of the worst on record. Multiple states in the Midwest saw extensive devastation, with Iowa estimated to have had nearly $1.6 billion worth of damages. The Great Flood of 2019 as it’s also known prompted Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to sign an emergency disaster proclamation, and ask former President Donald Trump to declare a disaster in 67 counties.
Communities eligible for the federal funding span three Southwest Iowa counties and include Glenwood, Hamburg, Logan, Malvern, Missouri Valley, Modale, Tabor, and Woodbine. The communities in addition to working with the IEDA and SWIPCO are also working with local developers to plan and construct the new housing units. Although coordination between agencies, residents, and developers can be a challenge, Fleener says everyone’s come together to make reconstruction possible.
“From the state level to the local level, it’s a lot of coordination, it’s a lot of learning, and everyone is open to that so it’s been a really cool experience to be a part of,” said Fleener.
The funding received will allow for more than 250 new housing units to be built throughout the three counties. Along with an increased attention to avoid future flooding issues, Fleener says some of the homes will be following IEDA “Green Streets” criteria.
“These construction projects, some of them are going to be state-of-the-art model home buildings,” said Fleener. “We’re working with Iowa State University and another private company to build 3D-printed houses. Not only are we talking about flood recovery, but because of the funding that’s involved -- $96 million that’s a lot of money -- we want to make sure that we’re using it in the best way.”
Construction on the new homes will begin this summer and be completed over the next several years. More information about the project can be found on the Southwest Iowa Planning Council’s website at swipco.org. You can hear the full interview with SWIPCO Community Development Director Alexsis Fleener here: