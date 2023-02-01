(Clarinda) -- A federal judge has ruled in favor of the defendants and dismissed a lawsuit regarding wind energy in Page County.
Court records indicate Judge Robert W. Pratt, who has presided over the case, filed an order Tuesday afternoon including the denial of a local citizen's group, the plaintiff in the case, and defendant Jacob Holmes's motions to remand the case back to state court. Additionally, the plaintiffs' motion for a temporary restraining order against the county board of supervisors and partial motion for summary judgement have also been denied as moot.
Finally, motions from the intervenor, Shenandoah Hills Wind Project, and defendants, including Page County, the board of supervisors, Chuck Morris, Alan Armstrong, Jacob Holmes, J.D. King, and Carl Sonksen, have been granted by the judge. Plaintiffs had originally filed the case in Iowa District Court in September before the defendants filed a notice of removal into the federal Southern District of Iowa in October, where the case had sat since.
KMA News will have more on this story in the coming days and the full order to dismiss is available below: