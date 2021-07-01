(Lamoni) — Federal officials are investigating after a small plane crashed while trying to land at Lamoni Municipal Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration says preliminary reports show there were two people on board the Cirrus SR-22 plan when it crashed Thursday morning. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are being brought in to investigate the crash.
A preliminary report is expected within the next two weeks, while a full report could take up to two years to be released. The names of the passengers have not been released by authorities.