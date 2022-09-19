(Glenwood) -- A southwest Iowa in-home health care provider has agreed to a settlement with federal labor officials over failing to pay its workers overtime wages.
Embrace Iowa, based out of Glenwood, has been taken to court by the U.S. Department of Labor so that a settlement has the effect of an enforceable court order -- which entails the company paying a total of $3,888 to four employees. Julie Kalambokidis runs the business -- which provides elderly and disabled clients with respite care, personal care services, and other forms of health care and nonmedical home assistance.
The Department of Labor claims Kalambokidis -- who handles "all significant financial decisions and is involved in day-to-day activities" -- violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act when they failed to pay employees one-and-a-half times their regular rate of pay for time over 40 hours per week. The Department also alleges that Embrace Iowa failed to keep complete and accurate payroll records -- specifically not accurately indicating the hours worked each day by employees.
According to original reporting from the Iowa Capital Dispatch, Embrace Iowa has agreed to pay the $3,888 to four employees and refrain from any retaliatory action against employees over complaints related to alleged wage-and-hour violations.