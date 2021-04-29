(Treynor) -- A federal investigation is underway in Treynor.
Officials with the U.S. Justice Department say a federal search warrant was executed Thursday at a home in the 100 block of Ehrig Avenue in Treynor. Authorities say the search at the residence was an official law enforcement action involving FBI agents. Little is being disclosed regarding the search, other than the U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI are unaware of any safety risk to the public.
Authorities say it's an ongoing investigation, and further information is not being released at this time.