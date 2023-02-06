(Washington) -- Another KMAland congressional representatives is backing a bill designed to keep illegal immigrants accused in violent crimes behind bars.
Iowa Congressional Randy Feenstra recently reintroduced "Sarah's Law" in the U.S. House. It's named after Sarah Root--a 21-year-old from Council Bluffs who was struck and killed in Omaha by an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk. The suspect later posted bond after federal authorities failed to place a hold on him, and remains at large to this day. Proposed by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst on the Senate side, the bill would require federal authorities to keep illegal immigrants criminally charged with killing or seriously injuring another person in jail. Feenstra tells KMA News he wants other families to receive the justice Sarah's family never got.
"We must ensure that justice is delivered for everyone," said Feenstra. "Right now, that's not happening. No family should endure the pain that the Root family did."
Previous attempts to pass the bill met with resistance from House and Senate Democrats. With Republicans now controlling the U.S. House, and considering the U.S. Senate's makeup, Feenstra believes there's a better chance of the bill passing Congress.
"I'm a father," he said. "I understand how important it is to protect our children. This is just a very simple thing of making sure that when people do something so heinous, at least they're held, and let justice occur after that. Again, we're innocent until proven guilty, but justice has to be served, and people can't flee the country. So, this is very important."
Feenstra made his comments on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program.