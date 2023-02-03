(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra is among those concerned about mounting foreign influences on American agriculture.
Feenstra recently introduced the Foreign Adversary Risk Management or FARM Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the Hull Republican says the bill is designed to prevent foreign interests from infiltrating rural American agricultural supply chains and family farms.
"What this bill does, it simply says that the secretary of agriculture needs to evaluate and look at every foreign land investment that comes across to decide whether it impinges on our security--whether it be our food security or our national security," said Feenstra. "If it does, then it can be denied. This is sort of the first step in starting to stop this process from happening."
Feenstra says foreign purchase of American farmland--particularly from Chinese interests--is a threat to our national security and food security.
"The bottom line is, the Iowa farmland belongs to the Iowa farmer," he said. "What we've seen over the last few years is a lot of foreign interests buying our lands--specifically China. We saw this in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where a Chinese-based manufacturer with close links to the Chinese Community Party bought a large part of land next to our military installation."
Feenstra says foreign ownership of Iowa farmland is a concern among residents in Iowa's 4th Congressional District.
"This is something that I hear about on my 36-county tour all the time," said Feenstra, "is that people outside our state, outside our country are buying land. The concern is why, what are they doing? It really hurts the next generation farm in Iowa--and that's what we're trying to protect."
In addition, the FARM Act would appoint the U.S. secretary of agriculture to the Committee on Foreign Investment, and require the committee to review any agricultural investment that could result in foreign control of any American agricultural producer or business. You can hear the full interview with Randy Feenstra with the webstory at kmaland.com, as well as on our "Morning Line" page.