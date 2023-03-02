(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra is calling for fairness to return to the cattle marketplace.
Feenstra along with California Congressman Mike Levin co-sponsor the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the Hull Republican says the bill is designed to expose alleged price-fixing schemes among the major meatpackers and hold them accountable.
"We have four major packers in the country," said Feenstra. "They control 85% of the slaughter of our livestock. In essense, they control the contracts through line speeds, and they can decide when product is being delivered. In essence, they control the price."
Among the bill's provisions, the measure would require the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture to establish five-to-seven regions encompassing the entire continental U.S. and then set minimal levels of fed cattle purchases made through approved pricing mechanisms. It would also establish a maximum penalty for covered packers of $90,000 for mandatory minimum violations. Feenstra says the bill's ultimate goal is transparency in the cattle industry.
"We just want fairness and accountability in the system," he said, "that we can see what the price that they're buying the livestock at, and what is the cash price versus what is the formula price."
Feenstra's proposal comes as the 2023 U.S. Farm Bill is under construction. The congressman and other supports face a fall deadline to pass the bill, as the current Farm Bill provisions sunset in October.
"We just had a meeting," said Feenstra. "We're talking about having hearings. Hopefully, we can have a hearing in Iowa, where the whole agricultural committee comes down, and can listen to a lot of issues that are happening in the Midwest. But, the goal here to make sure by September, early October that we get it passed."
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer co-sponsor a companion bill in the U.S. Senate. You can hear the full interview with Randy Feenstra here: