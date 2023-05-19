(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra is among House Republicans calling for the Biden Administration to stop the immigration flow along the U.S.-Mexican border.
Feenstra joined with other KMAland congressional representatives in supporting the Secure the Border Act of 2023. Passing by a 219-213 vote earlier this month, the measure would require the federal government to take certain steps to address border security issues, and half the flow of fentanyl. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the Hull Republican called immigration and fentanyl issues major crises in the U.S.
"We have 10,000 people coming across each day," said Feenstra. "The big thing that's affecting us--whether it's Shenandoah or the rest of the state--is this fentanyl that's coming. It's just pouring through, and killing 300 people in America each day."
Included in the bill is a provision requiring the U.S. Homeland Security to resume construction of the border wall--something that began under the Trump Administration, but halted under President Biden.
"We've got to finish the wall," he said. "We've got to know who's coming in and out of our country. With that, it stops the fentanyl coming through. Right now, there's about 14,000 pounds of fentanyl coming through about every day. And, it's the cartel that's doing it."
Feenstra says the bill also restores Title 42 provisions which expired last week. Enacted in March, 2022 during COVID-19, Title 42 allowed U.S. officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border on the grounds of preventing the virus' spread. It also authorizes the DHS to suspend the introduction of certain non-U.S. nationals at an international border if the agency determines it's necessary to maintain border control.
"We've got to end catch and release," said Feenstra. "We've got to have catch and deport. If somebody comes into our country, we've got to deport them back. These are very simple things that are part of this bill that we passed. Now, it goes to the Senate, and it's in the Senate's hands. But, this is the first time since the late 1990's that we've actually passed an immigration bill, or a border bill. So, it's time to act."
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Democrat-controlled Senate. You can hear the full interview with Randy Feenstra here: