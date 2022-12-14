(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra is already looking ahead to a new congressional session--and new territory.
The Hull Republican was reelected to his second term in Iowa's 4th Congressional District in last month's general elections. Under redistricting, the district now includes territory in southwest Iowa--including Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie counties. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Feenstra say's he's looking forward to traveling to his new counties at least twice a year.
"I do a 39-county tour twice a year--so I hit every county twice," said Feenstra. "So, I look so forward to being in Fremont and Mills County, and being in Shenandoah, getting my name out there and making sure people know what I stand for, visiting businesses, visiting organizations, visiting schools. This is what I'm all about. It's all about grassroots. It's all about visiting this area--and I take that very seriously."
Before the new congressional session starts, Feenstra and other colleagues must finish the so-called "lame duck session" of the current Congress. Among other things, lawmakers must pass a continuing budget resolution by Friday to keep the federal government operating until December 23rd, when it must then pass a final budget. However, Feenstra says Republicans and Democrats are still in disagreement over budget matters.
"We're hoping by December 23rd that we can come to an agreement," he said. "However, the Democrats want to spend a lot more than we're willing to spend--so, there's a lot of fight going on right now. But, the thing is, we're always looking at making sure we fund our military, making sure that we found our agricultural community, and the backstops that are there. But, we've got to get to a balanced budget, and that's not what's happening currently."
Feenstra is also touting his support of the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, a bill designed to reduce problems with opioid addiction in rural areas. Passing in both the House and Senate, the bill has been placed on President Biden's desk, awaiting his signature. You can hear the full interview with Randy Feenstra here: