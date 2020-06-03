(KMAland) -- Voters in the northwest part of Iowa have ousted long-time Representative Steve King following a night of historic turnout across the state.
King -- who has represented Iowa in Congress since 2003 -- was defeated in a Republican primary by State Senator Randy Feenstra. Feenstra won the race by nearly 10 percentage points. In a post-election video to supporters, Feenstra says his record in the Iowa Legislature spoke for itself.
"I said from day one that Iowans deserve a proven, effective, conservative leader that will deliver results," said Feenstra. "I have done that in the Iowa Senate, being in the Iowa Legislature for the last 12 years. I promise you, I will deliver results in Congress."
The race drew national attention after King was stripped of his committee assignments in Congress over controversial remarks made to the New York Times. Feenstra garnered support in the race from well-known Republicans in the state like former Governor Terry Branstad and Bob Vander Plaats. King says at no point in the race did any opponent take issue with a single vote he has taken in Congress, but said outside money was having an influence on the race.
"This comes from an effort to push out the strongest voice for full-spectrum Constitutional Christian Conservatism that exists in the United States Congress," said King. "What I regret is these tactics may get legs and be used against the next most effective, then the next and the next."
Feenstra advances to November's General Election, where he will face Democrat J.D. Scholten who was unchallenged for his party's nomination. Scholten ran against King in 2018 and lost by 3.4 percent in the heavily Republican district. Scholten says he is running to invoke change for the country.
"We need change in Washington and it starts right here in the Fourth District," said Scholten. "I always say that when you love your country, you fight for the people who make it work; the teachers, the farmers, the educators, the nurses, so many factory workers, waitresses. There are so many people who are working their tails off in this district and just not getting ahead. It's time for change."
King's term in the House runs through the end of the year. In his video, King said he would use his remaining time to focus on economic recovery from COVID-19 and to defeat anarchists stirring civil unrest in the country.