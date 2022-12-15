(Washington) -- There's lots of reasons to like and dislike the Environmental Protection Agency's latest Renewable Fuel Standards.
That's according to Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra, who reacted to the latest standard announcements on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently. Under the EPA's new standards, the RFS for ethanol-blended fuels stays at 15 billion gallons for 2023, and increases to 15.25 billion gallons--without waivers--in 2024 and '25. While saying that's good news, Feenstra says there's also bad news for the RFS standards when it comes to biodiesel.
"The bad part of it was, the EPA really did nothing for biodiesel," said Feenstra, "and left biodiesel at about 2.76 billion gallons. Right now, we are in a diesel crunch, and there a lot of shortage with diesel. The EPA had a great opportunity to do something with biodiesel--and didn't."
Feenstra is even more critical of the EPA's tax credits to manufacturers of electric vehicles. The Hull Republican calls the move "utterly ridiculous."
"We like our cars that can use E-85, and they can use E-15, and can use B-10, B-11 diesel, things like that," he said. "Here, we have an EPA that's just been liberalized, and is pushing the electric vehicle montra."
Feenstra was among the cosponsors of a bill recently passing in the U.S. House extending year-round E-15 sales nationwide. Under the proposal, the bill would extend the Reid Vapor Pressure volatility--or RVP waiver for ethanol blends above 10%. In addition to giving consumers another opportunity to purchase ethanol-blended fuels, the congressman says the bill gives more certainty to ethanol plants.
"I have the largest ethanol producing district in the country," said Feenstra. "And, what they (the ethanol plants) say is uncertainty. When you don't have E-15 year-round, when you don't have the EPA backing you on the Renewable Fuel Standards, this is a problem. That's what we're trying to do as we move forward, is set basic standards that there's certainty in the markets. That's the whole goal as we move forward next year. And, the bottom line for families is to lower the price of gas, and be energy independent--and we can do that by using biofuels."
Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are among the cosponsors of a similar bill awaiting action in the U.S. Senate. You can hear the full interview with Randy Feenstra here: