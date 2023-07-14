(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra is pushing for insurance protections for beginning and veteran farmers in the new farm bill.
Feenstra and Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig recently introduced the Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act. Targeted for inclusion in the 2023 Farm Bill, the measure would include crop and livestock insurance protections for new farmers to be "productive, profitable and successful." Specifically, the bill would align the definition of "beginning farmer" to match most other beginning farmer programs, extending crop and livestock insurance protections to 10 years for new and beginning farmers. Feenstra tells KMA News young farmers face several hurdles in today's economy.
"What I'm hearing from farmers is they can buy the land, but the input costs for beginning farmers are just so critical," said Feenstra, "and that operational loan just can't be made. What this does is lowers crop insurance by 15% for that first five years of somebody buying new land--that beginning farmer. Again, if we can lower some of those input costs, we can hope that they can cashflow that land and be profitable, and be able to hold that land as they go through life."
Feenstra says it's important to keep beginning farmers in business, in order to prevent farmland from being purchased by foreign interests.
"We do not need foreign adversaries or absentee landowners from some other states buying our land," he said. "So, there's two components. Obviously, you have to have lower costs for that land, but more importantly, it's the input costs."
Additionally, the Hull Republican says farmers must have adequate insurance to cover disasters, including damage from floods, tornadoes and recent derechos.
"The banks are requiring it," said Feenstra. "We have to make sure that farmland is protected, that the farmer and producer is protected. Crop insurance is invaluable that when we have that drought, and when we have that hail come through, that the farmers can at least pay that loan back, and stay in business."
Feenstra expressed confidence that a final version of a farm bill will pass in the U.S. House in October. He doesn't believe an extension of the 2018 bill will be necessary.