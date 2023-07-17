(Washington) -- Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra wants assurance that U.S agriculture exports to other counties will continue in the event of an animal disease outbreak.
The Hull Republican recently California Congressman Jimmy Panetta in introducing the Safe American Food Exports Act in the U.S. House. Feenstra tells KMA News the measure would codify the USDA's roll in negotiating regionalization agreements allowing exports of livestock, poultry and other animal products to continue from unaffected areas of the country.
"To me, this is a great fear," said Feenstra. "We see this in China, that once somebody gets some disease, that the whole country is shut down. That would be, again, catastrophic, especially for the Midwest if this happens. This bill is trying to prevent that from happening."
Feenstra points to other counties impacted by African swine fever as examples where exports of U.S. products were disrupted.
"We saw that in Columbia and other countries that they got African swine fever," said Feenstra. "We're trying to protect our borders and make sure that doesn't happen through the field brigade, and dogs smelling, making sure that disease never comes through. However, through the next farm bill, we are upping the dollars to create an vaccination bank, again, to create protections that it doesn't happen. If it does, we've got to make sure that the whole nation isn't shut down to exports to other countries."
The bill also establishes a notification system within the Import and Export Library to prevent producers from being impacted by changes in trade status of agricultural commodities, and alert proper agencies, organizations and state departments of agriculture that changes have been made. Feenstra and Panetta are pushing for the bill's inclusion in the 2023 Farm Bill.