(Sidney) -- Funding for lingering flood recovery-related projects in Fremont County has hit another significant roadblock.
At its latest regular meeting, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors received an update from County Engineer Dan Davis on projects on County Road L-40 from J-64 to Highway 2 and eight miles on County Road L-31 from the Interstate 29 Percival interchange to the Bartlett Bridge. Davis tells KMA News the projects anticipated to receive FEMA funding have hit another snag, with the latest issue involving the federal agency re-assessing the projects.
"Apparently somewhere along the line there was miscommunication to us between Homeland Security and FEMA -- they decided that they needed a scope change," said Davis. "The scope change consisted of them going through the entire project again and figuring their own numbers versus what we had sent and that was where the confusion was."
The projects had previously gone through two bid letting phases, with the board most recently opening a pair of bids at its May 25th meeting. However, Davis says the latest development will force the county to reject both potential bids.
"We were more than likely planning on awarding it, and then we sent some information into Homeland Security and they said, 'well, you can't do that, because we're doing this scope change,'" said Davis. "So we had to reject all those bids because it's in the hands of FEMA and 'they'll get to it when they get to it' is what Homeland Security said."
Davis says FEMA was anticipated to refund roughly 75% of the cost for the project along with 10% from the state. The lowest bid came in at around $3.9 million. Without that funding, Davis says the county would struggle to afford the projects, putting them on hold.
"We asked them you know 'is there any reason that they wouldn't approve what we've had,' and (they said) 'well you never know, but you can go ahead and let it,'" said Davis. "I said 'well, we can't let it, because there number was to low.' So, we couldn't afford to pay for how much it is going to cost."
Davis adds the current trends with FEMA have been frustrating.
"It's very frustrating," said Davis. "I talk to some of the county engineers, and some of them work for the (Department of Transportation) now, and they've all got their horror stories about this project or that project that they've never got something correct."
While acknowledging it's difficult to continue to ask residents for patience, Davis says the decision is unfortunately out of the county's hands until FEMA gives the 'okay' for the projects.