UPDATED STORY: 11:09 AM Wednesday, July 19th, 2023
(Bartlett) -- State and local authorities confirm the body of an unidentified female was pulled from the river in Fremont County.
Darrell Simmons is special agent in charge with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Simmons tells KMA News workers alerted the Fremont County Sheriff's Office after discovering the body in the Missouri River near Bartlett early Tuesday afternoon.
"Law enforcement was notified shortly after noon yesterday (Tuesday) by some engineers that work for the (Army) Corps of Engineers," said Simmons. "They found what they believe is a female body located about 4 miles south of the Bartlett boat ramp there in Fremont County. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the DCI worked with the corps of engineers and the DNR to get down there."
Simmons says the woman's identity and cause of death have yet to be determined.
"The body was transported to the Iowa office of the State Medical Examiner," he said. "They'll be doing an autopsy on her later, but I don't have a date and time on that, yet."
Simmons says further information won't be released until after the autopsy results.
ORIGINAL STORY 9:09 AM Wednesday, July 19th, 2023
(Bartlett) -- Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KETV in Omaha that a body was pulled from the Missouri River near Bartlett at around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Further information regarding the body's identity has not been released.
The sheriff's office says the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the investigation.