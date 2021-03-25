(Red Oak) -- Plans for another amenity are set at the Red Oak Child Development Center.
Earlier this week, the Red Oak School Board authorized the Montgomery County Child Development Association to construct a fenced play area on the southwest corner of the center, located at 400 West 2nd Street. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the play area is the latest edition to the center, located inside the former Washington Intermediate Building.
"The Montgomery County Child Development Association recently received a grant in the amount of $193,000 from the Iowa Department of Human Services and Iowa Workforce Development," said Lorenz. "They want to use that money to expand services, particularly for infants. Last November, the board authorized the group to renovate two more classrooms to provide additional infant care. Now, they would like to build a play area that's specifically designed for infants and toddlers."
Child development association officials collaborate with the district on the center's operations. Lorenz says the facility has been well received since its opening last August.
"We had a serious need for child care in our community, and indeed across Montgomery County," he said. "It's viewed as a tremendous resource. They're doing a great job. Enrollment is growing. We have a waiting list. People want to get in there, because they're doing such a good job. So, we're really excited about seeing that program flourish and grow."
Currently, the center cares for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old.