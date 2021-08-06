(Glenwood) -- Mills County has filled its county engineer's opening.
Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors approved the hiring of Jacob Ferro to succeed Cory Gaston. Gaston resigned from the position in June--his last day is August 26th. Mills County Supervisors Chair Richard Crouch tells KMA News Ferro caught the board's eye among other applicants for the position.
"We thought this was the time and place for someone to step in and take over," said Crouch, "because Cory, our present engineer, will be leaving in about two weeks. So, we wanted to give him some time with the county engineer that's here, and just give him some heads on projects and things that need to be done."
Ferro has served as Pottawattamie County's assistant engineer for the past 5 1/2 years. Crouch says Ferro brings other credentials to the table.
"He (Ferro) has done design," he said. "He has done architectural work. He's actually watched projects be completed from start to finish, either in bridges, or culvert or design of roads. So, we thought this was a big asset for Mills County."
Crouch says Ferro was also looking for a place to settle down.
"He was looking for a place at home here," said Crouch. "He's an Omaha person. He lives in Pott. County. He said he was looking for advancement, but he didn't want to move his family. So, we hired him."
Crouch says Ferro will tackle a number of road and infrastructure projects in progress. Monday is his first day on the job.