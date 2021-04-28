(Glenwood) -- Western Iowa Networks has announced another fiber optic expansion project in Mills County.
Company officials say they recently received a grant through the Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program through the Office of the Chief Information Officer. The grant will allow WIN to expand broadband internet services to around 250 homes in portion of southwestern Mills County between Tabor and Glenwood. In a previous interview with KMA News, WIN CEO Jeff Roiland said the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the necessity of high-speed, high-capacity broadband.
"We've seen the demand for broadband more than we've ever seen it before with increases in need and demand just at the user level of almost 30-40% compared to what they typically had used," said Roiland.
Construction work for the "Glenwood South" project is planned for the summer, with installation before the end of the year. The new addition means that over 2,100 homes in Mills County have or will have fiber passing by them. Roiland says WIN is continuing to work on providing high-speed broadband to businesses in Mills County.
"Having high-speed fiber and broadband services in that area and being able to serve those new businesses is critical," said Roiland. "It's either you have it or you don't. It's getting more and more important that any county or city or municipality that needs to have that competitive edge to fight for that new business."
Residents in any of the improvement areas can sign up for fiber services at westianet.com or by calling or texting (712) 775-2946. Company representatives will also be at the Mineola Community Center on May 6th, Silver City Community Building on May 13th and Bodega Victoriana Winery on May 27th from 12-6 p.m. to sign up in person.