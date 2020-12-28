(Glenwood) — Work is well underway on a project to expand high-speed broadband in Mills County.
Western Iowa Networks — a subsidiary of Breda Telephone Corporation — has been working on its latest project to expand fiber optic internet to unserved and underserved broadband homes. WIN CEO Jeff Roiland tells KMA News the $4 million expansion was made possible by money from the CARES Act that was allocated by Governor Kim Reynolds for broadband infrastructure improvements.
"The project starts just south of Highway 34 by Hillman Road and goes north up Deacon Road up to 221st Street and then connects north of that into the Lake Ohana area," said Roiland. "Numerous side roads and housing areas will be passed with fiber."
Roiland says work on the expansion is around halfway complete and must be completed this summer to qualify for the grant funding.
"There's over 600 homes that will be passed and we identified over 250 locations that we consider unserved with adequate broadband of 25 (megabits) download and 3 (megabits) upload," said Roiland. "We've got numerous crews in the area. They will work through the winter months. Hopefully the winter will give us a little bit more time to still construct. Over half of the project is completed at this point. We'll resume construction again come spring."
The new fiber lines will offer speeds at up to 1 Gigabit per second, similar to other fiber expansion projects in KMAland. Roiland says the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the necessity of high-speed, high-capacity broadband.
"We've seen the demand for broadband more than we've ever seen it before with increases in need and demand just at the user level of almost 30-40% compared to what they typically had used," said Roiland.
Once the latest project is complete, Roiland says the company has plans to continue expanding its footprint.
"There's portions of Mills County alone that we definitely want to expand into and build fiber out," said Roiland. "We serve areas up in our northern exchanges where our headquarters is in Breda. We serve Litterdale, Westside, Arcadia, Denison, Carroll and areas in Glidden. We plan on edging out into any of those areas that we can see that there's a need for service and we can get a decent return on that investment."
Aside from the demand for high-speed broadband in homes, Roiland says fiber provides necessary infrastructure for attracting new businesses and retaining current businesses. He says WIN continues to work with the Mills County Economic Development Board to ensure broadband needs are met for businesses.
"Having high-speed fiber and broadband services in that area and being able to serve those new businesses is critical," said Roiland. "It's either you have it or you don't. It's getting more and more important that any county or city or municipality that needs to have that competitive edge to fight for that new business."
In June, Western Iowa Networks acquired all of Spiral Communications’ Iowa operations. WIN provides telephones, internet, cellular, cable and other services to over 10,000 customers throughout western Iowa. Roiland was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Line Program. You can hear his full interview below.