(Stanton) -- The Farmers Mutual Telephone Company announced an update on a new fiber optics project for rural Clarinda, rural Gravity, and rural Bedford last week.
CEO Kevin Cabbage says the project is to provide fiber optic internet, telephone, television, and video services to people in those communities. Cabbage says the company is asking for those wishing to have the fiber optic services sign up by August 15th. He says he apologizes for the short time frame but knowing which houses want the service beforehand will provide more efficient installation.
"We apologize for the short time frame, but we finally have the green light to get started and have a contractor that notified us they can get here in early September," Cabbage said. "So we really need to have people get ahold of us, so that as we're constructing fiber down the road, we know which houses want to receive our services and we can handle that as we go by."
Cabbage says the hopes are to start the project in early September and completing the burial and installation of the nearly 200 miles of cable within the next two years.
For getting the fiber ready to install, Cabbage says he hopes to have the cable ready to go by the spring if not sooner.
"We are very hopeful that all the fiber can be constructed yet this year," Cabbage said. "If not then contractually we carry it over into the Spring of 2022. Once the fiber is constructed and all spliced together, then we'll be contacting those people to come and do the installation in the homes and cutting them over to our services."
Part of the funding for the nearly $4.6 million project will be by a USDA Reconnect loan/grant award received in October of 2020. Cabbage said this award will cover a portion of the areas near Clarinda and Bedford.
"This is actually the second award that FMTC has received, the first one being in the rural Red Oak area, and the second being some in rural Clarinda, some in rural Bedford, but not all rural areas down there as of yet," Cabbage said.
Cabbage says 50 percent of the project will be funded by a loan taken out with USDA while the other 50 percent is given as a grant.
Part of the reason the USDA was more than happy to fund the project for these areas was because they were deemed as not having adequate services. Cabbage says due to fiber optics being unlimited data, he is happy to bring a focus on quality internet to people who need it.
"It's unlimited internet usage, so we're more concerned with how fast your internet works so it is truly an unlimited data plan, so you can use it as much as you want," Cabbage said. "In exchange our role is to make it very fast for you with the technology that we'll be deploying with the fiber optics that we'll be burying next fall."
To sign up for the project, go to www.myfmtc.com/rural-swiowa or go to myfmtc.com and go to the Fiber Project menu.