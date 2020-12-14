(Shenandoah) – Jean Fichter will serve another year as Shenandoah School Board president.
By a 4-to-1 vote, the board reelected Fichter to another term during its regular meeting late Monday afternoon. Fichter and board members Darrin Bouray, Kathy Langley and Adam Van Der Vliet cast paper ballots in her support. Board member Jeff Hiser voted for himself, having nominated himself earlier. Fichter later took the oath of office from School Board president Lisa Holmes.
By the same 4-to-1 vote, Van Der Vliet was elected as board vice president, with Hiser once again voting for himself. Hiser earlier motioned to conduct a voice vote on the president and vice president’s position, but his motion died for lack of second. By a 4-0 vote, Hiser was appointed as the board’s representative on the Page County Conference Board. Langley abstained.
In other business Monday, the board…
--- approved the contracts of Courtney Rainey as part-time food service worker and Craig Leigan as bus driver.
--- approved the resignation of Randal Barnes as high school associate.
--- approved the reappointment of Ahlers and Cooney as the district’s attorney.
---- approved the Valley News Today as the district’s official publication.
--- heard a report from District Talented and Gifted Coordinator Brett Roberts on changes and developments in the district’s TAG program. We’ll have more on this in a future news story.