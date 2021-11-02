(Shenandoah) -- Two incumbents and one newcomer have unofficially won four-year terms on the Shenandoah School Board.
Unofficial results show Jean Fichter, Clint Wooten and Adam Van Der Vliet winning election to three open spots on the board. Fichter was the top vote-getter in the race with 861 votes. Wooten finished second with 724, Van Der Vliet was third with 722, while challenger Kristofer B. Anderzhon finished in fourth with 610 votes. First elected to the board four years ago, Van Der Vliet says he is thankful to have won another term on the board.
"Going through this a second time, I'm a happy and taken aback," said Van Der Vliet. "You always wonder if people want you around for another four years. It feels good to get another term on the board and keep the school district going in the right direction."
Van Der Vliet pointed to his openness and honesty, as well as his extensive background volunteering in the community and things that made him stand out as a candidate. He says he is looking forward to working with some familiar and one new face on the board.
"Getting back to work with Jean (Fichter) and working with Clint (Wooten) and getting some new ideas from them and working with them to be the best board we can be for the district," said Van Der Vliet.
For incumbent Fichter, getting another four years on the board gives her a chance to continue progress.
"I'm pleased that I've been re-elected," said Fichter. "I'm anxious to continue serving and hopefully continue the progress that we've made for the Shenandoah Schools over the past four years."
Fichter pointed to lower tax levies and increased academic standards as some of her proudest accomplishments of a first term. She says she looks forward to growth of the district's new online learning program: IGNITE.
"We continue to look at what needs to be done within the environment that we're in at all times," said Fichter. "There will be new things that will come as a result of that. I am really encouraged by the progress of the IGNITE program, which is an online learning program. I'll be anxious to see how that continues in the next couple of years."
In addition to the three four-year terms that were decided Tuesday, Benne Rogers was uncontested to continue filling the remaining two years on the seat previously held by Darin Bouray. Rogers was appointed to fill the position in July and was required to stand for election to the seat. Full results from KMAland city and school board races can be found at kmaland.com.