(Red Oak) – It took teamwork to clear Red Oak’s streets following a foot of snow in the community.
That’s according to City Administrator Brad Wright, who lauded his employees’ efforts during Monday night’s Red Oak City Council. Wright says city crews once again worked as a team in response to the massive snowstorm hitting the community and all of KMAland last Monday.
“It was one of those times when we definitely appreciated how our departments all work together,” said Wright. “Water, street, sewer – they were all out for a 12-inch snow, or 12.6 is what I heard officially for Red Oak. I think they made pretty quick work of it.”
Wright says removing snow from downtown Red Oak, especially, was a challenge.
“With the amount downtown, of course we hauled off a big pile in the northwest part of the square,” he said. “I think it was 84 truckloads, itself, on that load out. By the time they were done, they were pushing 300 loads out of town. Blading the streets, getting rid of it, is one thing, but then, in that downtown area, they haul a lot of it off. It took some time, but I think they came together and did very well.”
Wright also noted better compliance with the city snow emergency ordinance, calling for vehicles to be removed from city streets with two inches of snow, or more.
“I think we made such a good move in making the snow ordinance the way it is – automatically at two inches,” said Wright “It’s there more often. People have to learn – sometimes painfully so, we’ve talked about that. But, I think people have done much better. I think they issued between 30- to-40 citations this last time, and ended up towing five or six vehicles that were left, and a day or two later, still hadn’t been moved. We’ve got to get those out of there.
“Along the way, you’re going to make people not so happy. But again, the only way that we make the streets clear is to move the vehicles off them,” he added.
Wright also saluted Red Oak Police for its enforcement efforts. In some cases, he says officers “banged on doors” to ensure residents’ compliance with the snow emergency. Red Oak Mayor Bill Billings says city crews “battled fiercely’ to keep the city’s snow emergency routes clear.
In other business Monday night, the council
--- approved a resolution authorizing bids for the city’s street asphalt project, and set a public hearing date of March 1st.
--- approved a temporary employment contract with Ervin Ficek to serve as city cemetery superintendent.
--- approved a resolution setting Ron Tilton’s salary as cemetery department employee, increasing it from $14.51 to $15.50 per hour.