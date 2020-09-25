(Red Oak) -- Two people were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on 200th Street, approximately a quarter-mile west of A Avenue. The sheriff's office says the accident was reported at around 3:10 p.m. Upon arrival, responding units found a vehicle in the north ditch engulfed in flames. Two people were found dead in the vehicle once the fire was extinguished.
Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling westbound when it exited the roadway, entered the north ditch, and struck some trees. The accident victims' bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for positive identification.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Emergency Management, Red Oak Fire and Rescue and Emerson Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.