(Crescent) -- A Pisgah woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County early Wednesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 29 near Crescent shortly before 7 a.m. Authorities say a southbound 2018 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 72-year-old Lorene Clark drove into a ditch for unknown reasons, then struck the 65 mile marker sign and a tree. The vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed. Firefighters from Crescent extinguished the blaze. A passerby assisted Clark in leaving her vehicle prior to law enforcement's arrival.
Clark was taken by Crescent Rescue to Nebraska Medicine. Crescent Fire and Rescue and the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.