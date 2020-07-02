(Rock Port) – Atchison County reports another new coronavirus case.
The Atchison County Health Department reports Thursday that the county’s fifth case is a female in her 60’s, and is a link to another known case. She is isolating per guidelines. Officials identified no additional close contacts to this case.
Officials remind those who are sick, especially with a fever, cough or shortness of breath, to call your healthcare provider for guidance. Missourians can also call the Missouri Coronavirus Information 24-hour Hotline at (877) 435-8411.