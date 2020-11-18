(Clarinda) – Another COVID-19 fatality has been reported in Page County.
Page County Public Health announced the county’s fifth coronavirus death late Wednesday afternoon. Official say the latest death was in an older adult age 61-to-80. In addition, 25 new cases were confirmed, bringing the county’s total since March to 1,209 – 1,080 of which have recovered
Of the new cases, two are children age 0-to-17, while eight are adults 18-to-40. Six are middle-aged adults 41-to-60 years old. Eight new cases are in older adults 61-to-80, with one elderly case 81 years plus.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate is at 42.1%.
Page County’s report came as the national COVID-19 death toll exceeded 250,000.