(Clarinda) -- Prospective candidates may soon submit paperwork to run for KMAland county offices.
In Page County, the filing period for the June primary begins next Monday, March 7th, and runs through March 25th. Positions up for vote this year include the 2nd district supervisor's seat, plus the county attorney, recorder and treasurer's offices, and the Amity and Buchanan Township clerk and trustee positions. Candidates for the county's soil and water conservation district and ag extension boards don't have to submit papers until August 31st. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen reminds candidates of paperwork necessary for running for office.
"They'll need the affidavit of candidacy form," said Wellhausen, "and then also, the nomination petition form. They'll want to have those forms fully complete before they have those signed, and before they bring those in, as well."
Wellhausen says the number of signatures necessary on the petitions vary.
"It does depend on which party they're running for," she said. "So, we always just encourage them to call in, and we can give them those numbers, and then also, too, if they have any questions on how to complete the forms, we can walk them through that process, as well."
Wellhausen also reminds 2nd district supervisor candidates of some boundary changes.
"That district boundary has changed a little bit," said Wellhausen. "So, I would just advise anybody if they're thinking about running for that position just go ahead and give us a call. Then, we can pull up directly their location, and make sure which district they're in, so they'll know for sure."
You can call the Page County Auditor's Office at 712-542-3219.