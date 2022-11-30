(Des Moines) -- Iowa's final crop progress and condition report for 2022 confirms state officials' concerns about continuing drought in the state.
Released on Tuesday, the report states farmers closed the season with 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending November 27th. Officials say warmer weather allowed tillage and fertilizer applications, with reports of a few scattered corn fields remaining to be harvested. However, the report indicates topsoil conditions rated 23% very short, 33% short, 43% adequate and 1% surplus. In addition, the 56% short to very short topsoil moisture rating is the highest percentage to close out a season since 2012, when 72% fell into that category. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says heavy moisture is needed over the winter months.
"We need some precipitation over the winter," said Naig. "I'll take it in snow form, as well, provided that it melts and actually soaks in. Even with the shot of snow that we had in parts of the state that came a few weeks ago. Before the ground had frozen, that melted and soaked in. So, that even was beneficial."
Naig says the state must avoid continued dry conditions heading into next spring's planting season.
"As we head into what is typically a little drier part of the year," said Naig, "we really need to focus on those spring months, and be helpful that we see a replenishing. But, again, there's places that just won't make up for it, but timely rains, and the genetics that we plant and the way we care for a crop, those things all contribute to a lot of resiliency and incredible yields in really some challenging times."
Subsoil moisture conditions rated 30% very short, 35% short, 34% adequate and 1% surplus.