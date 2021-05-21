(Hastings) -- Residents of the East Mills School District are being asked to mark their calendars for the final community engagement meeting regarding the district's facilities.
The sixth in a series of meetings takes place Wednesday, June 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at the East Mills Elementary School on Highway 34 near Hastings. The meetings began in January after the districts hired a team of architects, engineers and construction managers to evaluate their current facilities. In a previous interview with KMA News, Superintendent Tim Hood says they have continued to narrow down some possibilities for future facility arrangements in the district.
"The first option is to add on or potentially remodel at the present sites," said Hood, "where the elementary and preschool is out on the highway (in Hastings), and the junior-senior high is in Malvern. The second choice is to flip, so the potential senior high would be out on the highway, and the elementary would be located in Malvern. The third choice is to put everything in one site, either out on the highway, or in Malvern."
Currently, elementary students attend school at the former Nishna Valley School Building on Highway 34 near Hastings, while junior and senior high students attend the former Malvern School. Hood says he would like more people from the district to weigh in on their preference for the facilities going forward.
"We don't need or want a small group of people making a decision that's based off of 2,400 registered voters in our district," he said. "Please come to the meeting, please check the website for the ZOOM if you can't be in attendance in person."
More information, including an agenda and a ZOOM link, is expected to be released a later date.