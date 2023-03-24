(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- KMAland residents have one last chance to hear from local lawmakers this weekend.
Two legislative briefings are set in Page County Saturday. Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association hosts the first briefing at 8 a.m. at the Shenandoah Public Safety Center Bricker Room, featuring State Representative Tom Moore and State Senator Tom Shipley. Moore, Shipley and State Representative Devon Wood also appear at a similar event hosted by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce at Clarinda's Lied Public Library at 10 a.m.