(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents spent Saturday tallying and cleaning up damage left by Friday's severe storms.
A potent line of storms moved through southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, dumping heavy rainfall and hails in parts of the region. Katie Grove is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley, Nebraska office. Grove tells KMA News Shenandoah is among the communities pummeled by high winds from the storm cells.
"The Shenandoah area got hit pretty hard with some strong winds," said Grove. "We had several gusts of up to 50-to-60 mph across the area that did a little damage to some trees and buildings. Then, we also got quite a bit of rain across the area. For southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa, locations south of I-80 got an inch to 3 inches in some spots."
Tree damage was evident all over Shenandoah. Perhaps the worst damage was found on Church Street, where large limbs lay across the yards of two residences. Stephen Liebsack was relaxing at home at 405 Church Street when high winds rudely interrupted his evening.
"I think I was laying on my bed," said Liebsack. "I heard the strong winds blowing, then all of a sudden I felt the house shake a little bit. It was a little concerning--big 'ol house, and it's shaking a little bit. But, I didn't think too much of it. Then, the power went out. I kind of looked out the window, but you couldn't see a whole lot, except when the lightning was striking. I didn't notice anything was wrong until I got up this (Saturday) morning, and came out here and saw the mess we have behind me."
Fortunately, friends arrived to assist with massive cleanup efforts.
"We have a good group of friends that we're willing to help each other out all the time," he said. "This is one of those times where I get to benefit from that."
Despite the damage, Liebsack found a silver lining.
"I've been wanting to take this tree down--but my wife has been fighting me on it," said Liebsack. "I don't know if this is actually going to benefit me by taking this down. But, the good thing is nothing hit the house. It's just yard cleanup that we've got--so, I blessed with that."
Trees weren't the only things in town touched by high winds. Power lines and poles were toppled in some neighborhoods, causing scattered power outages. Signs heralding the Shenandoah Villa Senior Apartment Complex's construction were blown across Highway 59. Grove says Friday's storm system was typical for early spring.
"In spring, we have a whole lot of different weather, with different types of warm and cold air masses colliding with each other," said Grove. "This was just an instance of a big cold air mass running into a large warm air mass, and kind of pushing the warm air out and the cold air in. That's what caused the storm cells to develop, kind of on the edge of that happening."
Following this weekend's cool down, Grove says temperatures should rebound into the 70's this coming week, with another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday--but nothing in the realm of severe weather. You can email photos of storm damage in your area in jpeg form to news@kmaland.com.