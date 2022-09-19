(Shenandoah) -- After celebrating Shenandoah's past last year, Shenfest 2022 offers a look ahead.
"Imagine the Future" is the theme of this year's Shenfest celebration, featuring a long list of activities Friday and Saturday. Shelly Warner is marketing director of the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Monday morning, Warner says this year's theme is the opposite of last year's Shenfest, which celebrated a major milestone for the community.
"Last year, we did a lot about our history, because it was our 150th," said Warner. "So, this year, we decided we're going to look to the future. Of course, Shenandoah's future is very bright, and it should make for a fun theme for parade floats to decorate around."
Serving as the celebration's centerpiece, the traditional Shenfest parade takes place Saturday afternoon at 2 in downtown Shenandoah. Warner asks parade entries to register and line up prior to the parade.
"The parade entries need to go the corner of Center Street and Clarinda Avenue between noon and 2," she said. "It would help us if they would email us throughout this week their parade comments for the announcer. Then, if they're a last-minute entry, we will have cards to fill out at the top of the hill. Then, we'll rush those to the announcer."
Former KMA sportscaster and air personality Dale Sandquist serves as this year's announcer. Retired Shenandoah veterinarian Dr. Gary Connell serves as this year's grand marshal. Warner says it's a fitting honor for a legendary figure in the community.
"We've very happy that he agreed to do this," said Warner. "He's been nominated several years in a row. So, with his retirement this year, this was the year to honor him. So, we're really happy that he will be (honored). He is a beloved veterinarian in town, and he will be missed."
Other activities include the return of the Everly Brothers Experience performed by the Zmed Brothers immediately following the parade at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home. A complete listing of Shenfest activities is available from the SCIA website, sciaiowa.com. Parade entry info can be emailed to chamber@sciaiowa.com. You can hear the full interview with Shelly Warner here: